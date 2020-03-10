Wan Azizah: Anwar will lead PH in the event of snap polls

PETALING JAYA: It will most likely be Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), and not Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who will lead Pakatan Harapan (PH) should there be a fresh election.

Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said while the matter has not been decided yet by the coalition, this was almost a certainty.

“We will have a meeting (to discuss) ... most probably it will be Anwar,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg today.

The possibility of a snap election being held is not too far-fetched, with PH leaders claiming that the new prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin does not enjoy the support of the majority of the Parliament.

The coalition has claimed that it would move a motion of no confidence when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes on May 18, which would then decide the fate of the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Wan Azizah said the decision to postpone the Parliament by over two months from the initial Mar 9 date, has also proved there was uncertainty among the new administration.

“We (PH) have to wait for Parliament to reconvene. But I think we will have to wait and see how things unfold.

“As it is, everything looks to be so uncertain, fragile and insecure,” she said.

Wan Azizah said, in the meantime, PH will be consolidating its position and preparing itself for any eventuality, including fresh elections, and that the coalition will be banking on the people’s support as it did during the 14th General Election.

On what she felt led to the collapse of the PH government, the Pandan MP said it was due to certain individuals who were craving for more power.

“Some of them felt they didn’t have enough, they probably wanted more. That I think was what brought us down. But all is not lost. We have many who still believe in goodness and a better future for Malaysia,” she said.

Whether PH would be open to welcoming back those who defected to join the PN government, Wan Azizah merely said: “Betrayal is quite a difficult thing to accept in any circumstances.”