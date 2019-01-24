Wan Azizah arrives in Bangkok for two-day Thailand visit

BANGKOK: Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived here Thursday to begin her two-day official visit to Thailand.

This is her maiden official visit to the kingdom after being appointed as the deputy prime minister on May 21 last year following the Pakatan Harapan victory in the last general election.

The aircraft carrying Dr Wan Azizah and her delegation touched down at the Military Air Terminal, Wing 6, of the Don Mueang International Airport at 11.15 am (12.15 pm Malaysian time).

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, was greeted upon arrival by Dr Porametee Vimolsiri, Permanent Secretary of the Thailand Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, who represented the Thailand government.

Also present was the Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel.

Dr Wan Azizah’s delegation also comprised Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Datuk Salahuddin Ayub; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Marzuki Yahya and senior government officials.

With a tight programme drawn up for the visit, Dr Wan Azizah’s itinerary on the first day includes a visit to the Thai Red Cross Children’s Home here to see the facilities and child-care system for the underprivileged.

In the afternoon, she is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Thailand Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House before holding a bilateral meeting with her counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand in charge of Social Development and Human Security Issues, Gen Chatchai Sarikulya.

They are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global issues of common concern.

In the evening, Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to attend an official dinner hosted by Chatchai.

On Friday, Dr Wan Azizah will attend the virtual launch of the water treatment plant under a joint venture between Malaysian company Ranhill Holdings Berhad and Amata Water Company Limited (Thailand) named ‘7 MLD Reclamation Water Treatment Plant’ at the Amata City Industrial Estate in Rayong Province.

She will also attend a Business Roundtable with about 30 Thai businessmen from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Dr Wan Azizah will also visit the Agriculture Benchmarking in Or Tor Kor, operated by the Marketing Organisation for Farmers, during which she will also be briefed by officers of the Thailand Agriculture Ministry on the organisation’s management and operation, before going on a site visit to see the distribution and trading of the country’s agricultural products.

She will also hold a meeting with the Malaysian diaspora here before returning to Kuala Lumpur in the evening. — Bernama