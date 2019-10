KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today expressed their condolences to the family of a Malaysian who died in a bus accident in Turkey yesterday.

“Condolences to the family of Azalan Miswan. Ten others were injured, four seriously. It is most unfortunate that this tragedy happened,” Wan Azizah told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

It was reported that Azalan died on the spot in the tour bus accident in Afyonkarahisar at 11am (4pm Malaysian time) yesterday. Ten others were injured, four of them seriously, in the accident as the bus was on its way from Pamukkale to Cappadocia.

All the 35 Malaysians in the bus were staff of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) on holiday in Turkey, according to the PKNS corporate communications division.

Mohamed Azmin extended condolences to Azalan’s family.

He said: “I am saddened by the report that a Malaysian who was an employee of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has died in the accident in which 10 others were injured.

“My condolences to the family of the victim as well as to PKNS for the loss. May they be blessed with patience and the strength to accept God’s will. I also pray that the other victims are recovering and safe,” he said in a statement today.

The former Selangor mentri besar also thanked the Malaysian embassy in Turkey and the local authorities for responding immediately to help the victims.

Meanwhile, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, in a statement uploaded onto his Facebook page, extended condolences to Azalan’s family and PKNS. — Bernama