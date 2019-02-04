Wan Azizah calls for strengthening family bonds in CNY message

KUALA LUMPUR: The various traditions of the Chinese New Year celebration that foster family values must be nurtured and inherited by the younger generation, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She drew attention to the most significant of these values – respect, filial piety and families coming together.

As Malaysia is headed towards being an aging nation, traditions such as these should be treasured and the values of family togetherness, instilled in the young, she said, adding that these values also held society together.

“Respect our elders, look after them, learn from their wisdom and never neglect them. They took care of us and we owe them a debt of gratitude and love,“ she said in her Chinese New Year message.

“Remember, one day, we too would need looking after. Children are our future but the elderly are our treasure that we must revere. This Chinese New Year, let us strengthen family bonds and treasure our loved ones,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, in his message, said Chinese New Year, like other festive celebrations, is celebrated by all Malaysians who love unity and harmony.

“Malaysia is a prosperous and united nation, and every festival is celebrated by all the people from the various backgrounds,” he said, drawing attention to the fact that this is the first Chinese New Year celebration under the administration of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Mohamed Azmin said the festive holidays gave the opportunity not only to the Chinese but also the Malays, Indians, Orang Asli and others to return to their villages and hometowns.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the people should play a bigger role in protecting wildlife, including complying with the speed limit on the stretches of road designated as wildlife crossings. — Bernama