BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is on a two-day official visit to Thailand from Thursday, made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at his office in Government House here Thursday.

Dr Wan Azizah arrived at about 3pm (4pm Malaysian time) and the two leaders spent 25 minutes discussing various issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

Dr Wan Azizah and her delegation arrived in the Thai capital at 11.15am Thursday.

The visit is her maiden official visit to the kingdom since she was sworn in as the Deputy Prime Minister on May 21, following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the last general election.

Also present during the meeting were Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Malaysian ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel and senior officials.

Later, Dr Wan Azizah held a meeting with her counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand in charge of Social Development and Human Security Issues, Gen Chatchai Sarikulya, at the same venue.

At the nearly one-hour meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern.

In the evening, Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to attend an official dinner hosted by Chatchai. — Bernama