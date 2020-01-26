Wan Azizah chairs meeting on coronavirus

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is currently chairing a meeting on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

The meeting at her office is also attended by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

It is learnt that Dr Dzulkefly will present the latest data and updates on the outbreak.

So far, four Chinese nationals visiting Malaysia have been confirmed to be infected by the virus.

Also present at the meeting are the Inspector-General of Police Tan Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud and Health Director-General Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah. — Bernama