Wan Azizah launches ex-Education DG Tan Sri Asiah Abu Samah’s biography

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today launched a biography titled “Tan Sri Asiah Abu Samah A Women of Substance” at the Universiti Malaya Alumni Association Clubhouse here.

The 203-page book is a tribute to the leadership, vision and contributions, as well as the career journey of Asiah, the first woman ever appointed to hold the post of Director-General of Education of Malaysia in 1991.

The biography was co-authored by five of Asiah’s former students when she was the principal at the famous Tunku Kurshiah College (TKC). They are Sharifah Maimunah Syed Zain, Asma Abdullah, Rodziah Ahmad Tajuddin, Rozita Rosli and Naziah Nawawie.

In her speech, Wan Azizah, who is also one of Asiah’s former students at TKC, expressed her appreciation for the deeds and contributions made by Asiah and also for the knowledge imparted to her that helped shape her character and personality today.

“This book will tell us about Tan Sri Asiah that we know, and maybe something that we didn’t know,” she said. -Bernama