PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today launched the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP).

Spearheaded by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, the NFCP is a five-year (2019-2023) plan that aims to put in place robust, pervasive, high quality and affordable digital connectivity for the well-being of the people and progress of the country.

It also prepares for a conducive environment for the use of new technology, such as 5G.

The NFCP, which was announced on Aug 28, costs about RM21.6 billion to implement and provides a balanced emphasis for Internet access to reduce the digital gap between the urban and rural population.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo was also present at the launch. - Bernama