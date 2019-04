KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) has come out in defence of the Entrepreneur Development Minister in an ongoing spat over Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd and its waste.

Wan Azizah said Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof was “entitled to comment” on the issue because investment matters came under his ministry’s purview.

The bickering began on Monday when Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis said Malaysia would cooperate with Australia to ensure that the wastes from Lynas’s operations in Gebeng, Kuantan, were removed from the country before its operating licence expires on Sept 2.

She said if Lynas failed to remove the wastes as agreed, the company should not have its operating licence renewed.

Lynas, a mining company based in Australia, processes its ores into rare earth metals at its Gebeng plant. Environmentalists claim that the process poses a danger to the local community because the waste is radioactive.

Redzuan then lambasted Isnaraissah’s boss Yeo Bee Yin for suggesting that Lynas should be compelled to ship its waste out of the country, claiming her stand was not endorsed by the Cabinet.

He had also said earlier that the company should be allowed to operate in Malaysia to send the signal that foreign direct investments were still welcomed in the country.

Later, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said Redzuan was not in a position to make comments on Lynas as the matter came under Yeo’s purview.

Wan Azizah pointed out that both investments and economic empowerment, as well as pollution, were the issues.

“Pollution matters come under Yeo but investments are Redzuan’s responsibilities,” she told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

In any case, she said, the spat should be seen as “healthy debate” among ministers to look for the best solution for the country.