KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail expressed her condolences to the family of Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi who was confirmed among the 50 people killed in a mass shooting tragedy in Christchurch last Friday.

Wan Azizah prayed Muhammad Haziq’s soul be placed among the pious and also for his family to be given the strength to cope with the loss.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Very sad to receive news on Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, who was confirmed dead in the violence in Christchurch, New Zealand,” she wrote on her Twitter page today.

Earlier today, the Foreign Ministry, in a statement, confirmed that the Malaysian teenager reported missing in the aftermath of the mosque attacks in New Zealand last Friday was dead.

It said Muhammad Haziq, 17, was one of the 50 people who lost their lives when a terrorist shot at worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch.

Muhammad Haziq’s father, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, was injured in the attack. The other injured Malaysians are Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah also expressed his condolences over the passing of Muhammad Haziq and prayed for his soul to be placed among the Prophets, martyrs and the pious.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. My condolences to the family of the late Muhammad Haziq Bin Mohd Tarmizi. Together we pray that Allah will shower him with blessings on his soul and placed him among the Prophets, martyrs, and the righteous,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in his condolences, posted on his Twitter, prayed that Muhammad Haziq died in the state of husnul khatimah (the best ending) and his soul will be in heaven to receive all of Allah’s blessings.

“All Malaysians are very sad and disappointed with the confirmation on Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi’s death in the recent Christchurch tragedy.

“I pray that the late (Muhammad) Haziq will receive husnul khatimah and be rewarded with martyrdom by Allah SWT. I hope his family is strong and will be patient in facing this challenge,” he wrote.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu in a condolence message through his Twitter wrote: “Condolences to the family of late Muhammad Haziq who died in the Christchurch tragedy. May his soul be blessed with grace and placed among the righteous and pious. Al-Fatihah”.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, through his Twitter, also expressed his condolences to the family of Muhammad Haziq.

“Condolences to the family of (Muhammad) Haziq Tarmizi who passed away in Christchurch,” Lim wrote.

Meanwhile, PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang conveyed his condolences to Muhammad Haziq’s family through his Instagram post.

“We are deeply saddened and share our deepest sympathy over the passing of Muhammad Haziq in the attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“May Allah SWT grants him forgiveness and blessings and place his soul with the righteous,” he wrote. — Bernama