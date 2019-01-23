Wan Azizah taking leave to campaign

KUALA LIPIS: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said she had taken leave to campaign tomorrow in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election as a political leader.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan (PH) president said she was also using her own private car for the campaign.

She said she was abiding by the election rules that prohibited the use of government assets during election campaigns.

“We are trying to avoid all controversies because this is the standard operating procedure for elections,“ she told reporters after a luncheon with the people of Kampung Keledek, a village in the Cameron Highlands constituency.

She was accompanied by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh and Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad, both of whom were also on leave.

Wan Azizah said every member of the Cabinet had been reminded not to use government assets during the election campaign period.

Asked about the incident where Deputy Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji allegedly used a vehicle of the Pahang State Forestry Department while campaigning, Wan Azizah said the matter was being investigated.

“We have to clarify, to look at it, whether truly he took the vehicle. If it’s wrong, then it’s wrong. We have to investigate first,“ she said.

Earlier, Wan Azizah visited Kampung Tanjung Gahai and the PH operations room in Dusun Pak Senam, here, before heading to the Orang Asli settlement in Pos Lanai and returning to Kuala Lumpur.

She is scheduled to make a visit to Bangkok, Thailand, tomorrow.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is a four-cornered contest among M. Manogaran of PH, Ramli Mohd Noor of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib. — Bernama