PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today reminded civil servants with different political affiliations not to sabotage the government.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the government was aware that some civil servants still support the previous government.

Civil servants may differ in political affiliation but to serve the people, they should not use group, racial or religious differences as barriers, she said.

“The government understands and respects their political affiliation but I would like to remind you that there should be no element of sabotage,“ she said at the presentation of Women, Family and Community Development Ministry excellent service awards here.

On the efforts of civil servants to utilise the social media as an agent of information and promotion of services to the community, she said there were also irresponsible quarters abusing the social media by disseminating wrong information or hurling accusations and criticisms against the government.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reminded civil servants to know the limits of communication and to comply with the ethics on the use of social media.

“Even to defend yourself, do not respond to the criticisms of netizens with inappropriate language,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah advised civil servants not to be agents of fake news and to verify every piece of news.

When asked by reporters later on the reminder to civil servants not to circulate fake news, she said: “Whatever is said and done, if it is not true, it cannot be taken into account. You have to verify,“ she said.

At the event, 644 staff, including 10 disabled employees, of the ministry and its agencies and departments received the awards. — Bernama