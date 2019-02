KOTA BELUD: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called for more private companies to work with the government to help the households in the bottom 40 (B40) income-earners group.

The Deputy Prime Minister said they could make use of their corporate social responsibility funds for the purpose.

“This will be in accordance with the government commitment to always ensure the well-being of the B40 group because we do not want any segment to be left out of national development,” she said at the handing over of the Nur Taqwa-Sri Mulia religious school building complex in Kampung Rampayan Laut, near here.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also presented school bags to pupils of the B40 group from the school.

She said the school helped the children, especially in the Kota Belud district, to get better religious education.

She praised the efforts of the various quarters, including NGOs, in working together well to manage the school.

At the event, the board of the Nur Taqwa-Sri Mulia religious school handed over the complex, complete with a hall, a futsal court and a field, to the NGOs, namely Persatuan Rumah Anak Yatim Nur Taqwa Kota Belud, Pertubuhan Wadah Percerdasan Ummah (WADAH) and Persatuan Inisiatif Untuk Generasi (IFG).

The school, which began operations on Feb 1, has 186 pupils in Year 1 to Year 5. The school had operated previously in Kampung Payu Putih, since 2001. — Bernama