Wan Azizah wants sale of cigarette-like candy stopped immediately

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail wants the sale of “Ghost Candy” candies which emit smoke like the cigarettes to be stopped immediately.

Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, at the same time urged parents to boost monitoring on their children.

“I don’t want this matter to become a social ill spreading to children from a young age,” she said yesterday.

The media recently reported on the fears of parents regarding the sale of Ghost Smoke candies which emit smoke like the cigarette when sucked.

Wan Azizah also did not discount the possibility that Ghost Smoke could be the beginning of the drug addiction problem.

“Previously it was smoking, then drugs and later syabu,” she said. — Bernama