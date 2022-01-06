Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad appointed new Kedah Police Chief

ALOR SETAR: Former Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department Deputy Director (Integrity) Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad has been appointed as the new Kedah Police Chief effective today.

Wan Hassan takes over from Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat who was appointed as Johor Police Chief to replace Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay who heads the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain conferred the rank of Police Commissioner on Wan Hassan before the handover of duties ceremony took place at the Tunku Ibrahim Hall of the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters, here.

Wan Hassan, 55, who hails from Tumpat, Kelantan joined the Royal Malaysia Police in 1995 and has held several positions including Seberang Perai Selatan District Police Chief from 2014 to 2016 and Hilir Perak District Police Chief from 2016 to 2017.

At the ceremony, Razarudin and Kamarul Zaman said that they hoped Wan Hassan could use his experience and knowledge to lead the Kedah Police Contingent in maintaining the existing momentum as well as ensuring the safety of the Kedah people. - Bernama