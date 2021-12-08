Wan Izzana’s appointment to MDEC based on merit, qualification

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah Mohamad Salleh as a non-executive director of the Board of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) was based on merit and her experience, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the appointment was made by the Finance Ministry according to existing regulations based on the performance record and experience of Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah.

“She is a young woman with high qualifications, a graduate of Imperial College and Harvard with her own track record and experience; it’s only that she has been linked to the problems faced by her family.

“She should be given a chance. The (Communications and Multimedia) Ministry (KKMM) is confident that she can contribute and give voice to young women in an important company like MDEC,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the committee level for KKMM.

Annuar said Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah’s post was non-executive and did not give her the power to manage the company’s day-to-day operations.

Earlier, several Members of Parliament including Kasthuriraani Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) had raised the issue of Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah’s appointment in their debate.

“I feel that we need an answer on why this appointment was made as she also holds other posts ... as if our country is facing a dearth of experts who can sit in MDEC to give good, solid and progressive advice,“ said Kasthuriraani.

Tan Yee Kew (PH-Wangsa Maju) said many quarters questioned the qualification of Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah to offer views on digital economy while Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) sought clarification on the selection criteria.

Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah, a daughter of former women, family and community development minister Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, was appointed to the MDEC Board on Dec 1. — Bernama