Wan Junaidi: Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders amendment proposal not about dismissal of PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The president of the Dewan Negara Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today stressed that his recommendation for amendments to the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat is not about enacting a new law for the dismissal of the Prime Minister as reported by several media outlets.

On the other hand, he said that his suggestion was to enact new regulations in the Dewan Rakyat to allow room for debate on a motion of impeachment or a motion of confidence by Members of Parliament (MPs) without going through a complicated and lengthy process.

“The existing process for proposed debates on motions in the Dewan Rakyat for other than Government Bills is via a 14-day notification and this process should be improved so that other motions other than government bills which meet the conditions for debate and the Standing Orders are given a priority in terms of time and space, and are discussed comprehensively by MPs.

“This is in line with my commitment to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) that I will carry out some improvements and reforms in the working process in Parliament in holding the position as the president of the Dewan Negara,” he said in a statement.

Wan Junaidi said for example, he also wants to reintroduce the Parliamentary Services Act which will help administration and management in Parliament in general.

“I would like to stress here that these proposals and suggestions for improvement and reform will be discussed with the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat at the Joint Committee on the Parliamentary Reforms that will be held in the near future,” he said.

Yesterday the media reported Wan Junaidi as saying that he proposed the enactment of a law that would allow the prime minister to be prosecuted and dismissed for misconduct. - Bernama