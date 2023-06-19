Wan Junaidi elected as Dewan Negara president

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, was elected as the 19th Dewan Negara president today.

Wan Junaidi’s appointment, effective June 18, is to replace Tan Sri Rais Yatim, whose tenure ended on June 16.

The appointment was made after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim nominated Wan Junaidi, who is also the sole candidate proposed for the post.

“According to Standing Order 2 (1), I have ensured that he agrees to serve if elected,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Standing Order 2 (1) states that every Senator who wishes to propose a Senator for election as Tuan Yang di-Pertua shall ascertain previously that the Senator is willing to serve if elected, and shall notify the Setiausaha of his proposal at least two days before the meeting.

Meanwhile, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has been elected as the Dewan Negara deputy president.

The decision to appoint Nur Jazlan was made through a secret ballot since there was more than one candidate proposed for the post.

Wan Junaidi announced Nur Jazlan’s election after the candidate from the government received more votes than another candidate.

“Yang Berhormat Senator Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed obtained 43 votes, while Yang Berhormat Datuk Razali Idris received 11 votes, and eight members were absent.

“Therefore, in accordance with Standing Order 5 (2), I hereby announce that Yang Berhormat Senator Datuk Nur Jazlan has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Negara,” he said.

According to Standing Order 5 (2), the procedure for the election of Timbalan Tuan Yang di-Pertua shall be as nearly as may be the same as that for the election of Tuan Yang diPertua, save that the election shall be conducted by Tuan Yang di-Pertua.

The motion for Nur Jazlan’s nomination was brought forth by Anwar before being seconded by Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai. - Bernama