Wan Junaidi holds bilateral meeting with Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Senate president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar held a bilateral meeting with Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on the sideline of the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Ghana on Thursday.

In a statement today, the Office of Senate President said during the meeting, Bagbin actively encouraged Malaysia to consider economic partnerships and investment in Ghana and further foster the existing diplomatic relationship between both countries.

Bagbin conveyed his appreciation to Wan Junaidi for leading the Malaysian delegation in constructive participation in the conference, contributing value to the conference and to the country’s economy in general.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi also expressed his gratitude to Bagbin and the organising committee for providing the platform for him and other Malaysian representatives to contribute actively during the conference and for extending outstanding hospitality and warmth to Malaysia’s delegation throughout the event.

The meeting was the first between Wan Junaidi and Bagbin since the former’s appointment as the Senate President in June.

The meeting was also attended by other official Malaysian delegates including Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, Senator Isaiah D Jacob and Parit Sulong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

The 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Ghana took place from Sept 30 and will conclude today. - Bernama