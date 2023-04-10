Wan Junaidi meets Malaysian diaspora in Ghana

KUALA LUMPUR: Senate president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) attended a dinner with 35 members of the Malaysian diaspora in Accra, Ghana on Tuesday.

It was also attended by the acting Malaysian High Commissioner in Accra, Ron Dlyan Anak Jeffry and the members of the Malaysian delegation to Ghana, including National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Also in the delegation were several senators and Members of Parliament, as well as 15 assemblymen from Perak, Sabah and Melaka.

“Last night, I attended a dinner where I met and mingled with the Malaysian diaspora in Ghana, about 35 of them including six children.

“We also celebrated Malaysia Day with them, with a Jalur Gemilang-themed cake.

“It was such a memorable event for me and all of us last night. Even though they are far away in a foreign land, their patriotism and love for our blessed motherland, Malaysia, never fades,” Wan Junaidi shared in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Aaron in his Facebook post also expressed pride in seeing the Malaysian flag flying high overseas and hoped that the spirit of independence continues to thrive in the hearts of every Malaysian. -Bernama