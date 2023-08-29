Wan Junaidi: Parliamentary Services Act reintroduction process now in second stage

KUALA LUMPUR: The process to re-introduce the Parliamentary Services Act is now at the second stage, involving the drafting of a Cabinet paper, according to the Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix).

He said that the meeting of the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, which he chaired on Friday, had decided on the law at the policy level.

“The meeting also agreed for BHEUU to draft a Cabinet paper, to obtain approval for the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat Joint Council by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, to be distributed to all relevant ministries and agencies before being presented to the Cabinet,” he said via his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi, when met by reporters after officiating the Malaysia MADANI’s Round-Table on Socio-Cultural Well-Being at the Parliament building today, said that the bill to re-introduce the Parliamentary Services Act is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament in October.

The Parliamentary Services Act was first introduced in 1963, paving the way for Parliament to act as an independent body, managing its own affairs including selecting its staff and controlling its expenditure, but it was repealed in 1992.

Commenting on the round-table programme today, Wan Junaidi said that it was to discuss the role and work of all social institutions in the development of the country.

He said that the main objective of the programme was to gather ideas and information, to strengthen the understanding and appreciation of Malaysia’s socio-cultural background issues, from various segments of society.

He said that four main clusters of development, which became the focus of intensive and inclusive discussions through dialogue sessions, brainstorming and round-table discussions, were Wellbeing, Innovation and Economic Growth; Education, Cultural Values and Human Development; Security, National Unity and Institutional Strengthening as well as Climate Change and Environmental Ecosystem Sustainability.

The one-day programme, jointly organised by the Malaysian Parliament and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), was attended by panels of experts and experienced individuals in four development clusters, including Paya Besar Member of Parliament (MP), Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah; Kubang Kerian MP, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Senator Aknan Ehtook.

It also involves various community groups, including religious and community leaders, vulnerable groups, students, voluntary organisations, entrepreneurs and workers. -Bernama