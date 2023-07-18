Wan Junaidi: Quota for elected senate members can be increased

KUALA LUMPUR: The government can increase the quota for senate members who are elected from each state from two to three people, if there is a need.

Dewan Negara speaker Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said under Article 45 (1) (a) of the Federal Constitution, the Senate shall consist of two members elected from each state, but the number can be increased.

“It depends on the government... currently, we have two for each state making the total number of those elected 26, while 44 are those appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“...we can have another one elected member ...like the House of Lords in England, United Kingdom at one time the number was 1,800 (senators).. there is no problem if the number is increased,“ he said after the Interaction Ceremony with the Dewan Negara speaker Series 1 2023, at Parliament House, tonight.

He was commenting on the proposal of several parties who wanted the quota for elected senate members representing the states be increased to strengthen the role of the Senate.

In addition, Wan Junaidi in expressing his commitment to reinstate the Parliamentary Services Act which was repealed in 1992, said it should be done immediately in an effort to elevate the role of Parliament.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and his deputy Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

On June 19, Wan Junaidi was appointed as the 19th Dewan Negara president.-Bernama