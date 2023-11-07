Wan Junaidi: Reintroduce Parliamentary Services Act, amend standing orders

SUBANG: Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today proposed reintroducing the Parliamentary Services Act 2023 as well as the introduction of a new bill or amendments to the present Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 (revised 1988).

He said the Parliament Services Act 2023 will then give Parliament the financial independence and formation of Commissions for Service, Discipline and Finance while determining its own expenditure.

“This also will give Parliament the right to hire and fire its own staff and freedom to decide on a related function,” he said when delivering his keynote address at the Forum on ‘Political Stability in Hung Parliament’ in conjunction with the launch of ‘Malaysia’s 15th General Election’ Special Issue of the Round Table: The Commonwealth Journal of International Affairs at Sunway University here, today

Wan Junaidi also suggested introducing new bill or amend the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 to enable provisions to provide punishments for various breaches of privileges and ethics under the Standing Orders and Rules.

He noted that the bill will also empower Parliament to call the government to table and debate papers in Parliament on the government’s intention to enter into bilateral or multilateral Treaty, Agreement or Arrangement or withdraw with any foreign country.

Citing the recent signing of agreements related to maritime borders in the Straits of Melaka and Sulawesi Sea by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, he said it will help Members of Parliament and the public from not being left in the dark about national matters.

Elaborating further, he said the amendments could also call government to debate on its intention to withdraw case, dispute or settlement of case or dispute with any foreign country like Batu Puteh cases.

The former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) also suggested amending Standing Orders and Rules of Dewan Rakyat 1956 and the Standing Orders and Rules of Dewan Negara 1960 to create provisions and rules with respect to the Sitting of Parliament during recess, summons or call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong under Article 55 of the Federal Constitution.

He pointed out that the amendments is to give provisions for the tabling of Private Member Bill and to introduce provisions and rules on how to move a motion of impeachment against the Prime Minister or Minister in Dewan Rakyat like in the United Kingdom where former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was impeached in 2004.

“We should have that in our rules on the vote of non-confidence or vote of confidence and if the private member to table include the leader of opposition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi also suggested that the government raise the number of Senate members by amending Article 45(4) of the Federal Constitution to include four youth representatives from the Institutions of Higher Learning by direct election.

While keeping 40 members by appointment by the King and two from each state elected, he said there should be six from the legal fraternity such as the Bar Council of Malaysia, the Advocates Association of Sarawak and the Law Society of Sabah.

Speakers at the forum included Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said; Transport Minister Anthony Loke and former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah - Bernama