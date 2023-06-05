Wan Rakemi wins Tanah Merah Umno division chief post

TANAH MERAH: Datuk Wan Rakemi Wan Zahari has won the Tanah Merah Umno division chief post in the polls held today.

Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee secretary Datuk Akbar Salim said Wan Rakemi obtained 196 votes, defeating Datuk Ir Shaari Hassan and Gual Ipoh assemblyman Mohd Bakri Mustapha who received 158 votes and 114 votes, respectively.

“I am grateful that today’s election went smoothly. The number of delegates who went out to vote was also very encouraging, with 474 people out of 515 delegates,” he said when contacted.

Akbar said with the results of today’s election, the Tanah Merah Umno leadership mandate was restored after it had been suspended since June 16, 2020.

“After this, we will focus on rebuilding this division and prepare for the state election,” he said.

The division was previously led by Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, who is also Tanah Merah Member of Parliament.

However, Ikmal Hisham left the party and joined Bersatu after the 14th General Election. - Bernama