Wan Rosdy denies talks of appointment as cabinet minister

BENTONG: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) today denied talks that he would be appointed a cabinet member.

The Umno vice-resident said the talks were just rumours and that his focus now was on ensuring Barisan Nasional’s (BN) win in the Pelangai state by-election on Oct 7.

“They are just rumours, don’t listen to it...Even the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) said there is no pressing need for it (cabinet reshuffle). My focus now is on winning the Pelangai by-election.

“People can write anything to attract readers, but my focus is on Pelangai because I am a party person, I contested also for the party, and become the Menteri Besar also for the party,“ he told reporters after the handing over of the Bentong District Bank Rakyat Foundation school aid here today.

Wan Rosdy, who is Jelai Assemblyman and Pahang UMNO Liaison chairman, said this in response to newspaper reports that he would be appointed a minister in a cabinet reshuffle, said to take place soon.

Last Wednesday, Anwar, in response to rumours that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle, neither confirmed nor denied it, but said he would think about it.

The Pelangai by-election was held following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun who was killed in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor, last Aug 17.

The by-election involves a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and an Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni. -Bernama