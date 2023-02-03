Wan Rosdy, Ismail Sabri among six Umno division chiefs elected unopposed in Pahang

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob are among six division heads in the state who were elected unopposed in the party polls this time.

Wan Rosdy, who is Pahang Umno chief, said there were no challengers to these six when nominations closed on Feb 26.

This means Wan Rosdy has retained the post of Cameron Highlands division chief, Ismail Sabri (Bera) and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis).

Also winning without contest were Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun (Bentong), former deputy home minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau) and Pahang Umno secretary Datuk Seri Ab Hamid Mohd Nazahar (Kuantan).

Speaking at a press conference at his office here today, Wan Rosdy hoped delegates would decide wisely when picking the three vice-presidents.

“All those who have offered themselves as candidates have their own strengths and directions, and feel they are qualified to contest.

“We have to adopt an open mind when the results are announced and should not start finding faults as this is part of democracy,” said Wan Rosdy, one of seven candidates vying for the vice-presidency.

Wan Rosdy urged all quarters involved in the party elections to conduct a healthy campaign by promoting themselves without running down others.

Apart from Wan Rosdy, the others in the vice-presidential contest include Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Padang Terap division chief Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who are both incumbents.

The other vice-president candidates are Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Simpang Renggam MP Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamad, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) and Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and supreme council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Elections for the supreme council and vice-president posts will be held on March 18. - Bernama