Wan Rosdy: Pahang collects RM911m in revenues as of September

BENTONG: The Pahang government collected RM911 million in revenues as of September this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix).

He said of the amount, RM600 million was used for the state government’s fixed expenditures including paying civil servants’ salaries, while RM311 million was used for the development and welfare of the people of Pahang.

He said that in addition to the high revenue collection, the state government has successfully reduced its debt from RM3.3 billion previously to approximately RM930 million.

“Some say that Pahang is a secular state, but the truth is that we are far ahead of other east coast states with high revenues. Islam is also flourishing here...we have 28 maahad tahfiz schools and we will build two more, one of which is in Rompin.

“We also have UniPSAS (Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah), many Pahang-born children continue their studies at Al-Azhar (University) and in Jordan and after this we will send him to Morocco as well,” he said at the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang 2023 presentation ceremony in Simpang Pelangai here today.

In the meantime, Wan Rosdy who is also the Pahang Umno liaison chairman hoped the people could evaluate the performance of the state government fairly and thoroughly.

“I’m worried that our good performance isn’t being used to help people make the right decision, most of them are heavily influenced by emotions and perceptions that are not based on facts and slander.

“Do not be swayed and influenced by slander, especially on Facebook, as this will lead to problems in the long run, such as investors not wanting to come in, which will have a negative impact on the state’s economy,” he said. -Bernama