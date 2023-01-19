Wan Rosdy: Pahang to get RM27m allocation from federal government for flooding issue

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the federal government has allocated a total of RM27 million to the state to solve the flooding issue in the short term.

He said the allocation will be used as best possible to implement works that will help to minimise flooding, for example widening drains and repairing damaged infrastructure.

“Recently, we were affected by floods, and although they (floods) were not bad, I brought up the matter to the federal government and stated that there are short-term works that needed to be done and these may help reduce flooding,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this to reporters after handing over the Kuantan district Northeast Monsoon Floods financial aid to 206 heads of households (KIR) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pelindung here today.

Elaborating on the aid, he said over 800 families who moved to relief centres were eligible to receive financial assistance amounting to RM1,000.

He said the aid will be channelled to the recipients in stages and at the latest by Feb 16.

During the Northeast Monsoon period, seven districts, namely Lipis, Jerantut, Raub, Temerloh, Bera, Kuantan and Pekan in the state were affected by the floods. - Bernama