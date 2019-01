KANGAR: Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who was dropped from his post as secretary of Perlis Bersatu, said he lodged a police report recently on what he alleged was the falsification of documents involving hundreds of thousands of ringgit at the Perlis Bersatu office.

According to the chairman of the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN), he has since been asked to withdraw the report.

“I do not know the motive for that, but I am adamant about not withdrawing it,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Saiful said he had previously stressed that he would not get involved in what he said was the granting of government contracts worth millions of ringgit to companies involving children of Bersatu leaders from Perlis even though he had been offered a large amount of money.

He stressed that his stand was to never compromise in matters involving integrity and to never succumb to pressure from anyone to get riches through illegal means, regardless of whatever posts they held in Perlis.

Wan Saiful said he would continue to help Perlis Bersatu, despite being dropped as its secretary. The decision to drop him was with immediate effect.

Chairman of Perlis Bersatu Ameir Hassan said the decision made by the party leadership in a meeting on Saturday would allow Wan Saiful to focus on managing the PTPTN. — Bernama