Wan Saiful announces intention to step down as Bersatu Information Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan has announced his intention to relinquish his position as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information Chief following the corruption charges against him yesterday.

Wan Saiful said that he had conveyed his intention to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Secretary- General Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and that it was up to the party’s leadership to make a decision on it.

“This decision is in line with the principles of integrity and fighting spirit that I have been upholding all this while.

“The position of Information Chief is an executive position in the party. So I intend to resign from this position because this is what I have believed in all this time until I can clear my name through the legal process,“ he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

However, Wan Saiful stated that he would hold on to his position as a Bersatu Supreme Council member.

Meanwhile, Wan Saiful said he would not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who tried to defame him by equating him with other individuals facing court charges.

Yesterday, Wan Saiful had pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to two charges of corruption involving RM6.9 million in relation to the Jana Wibawa project.

Jana Wibawa was an initiative by the Finance Ministry to help bumiputera contractors at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, under the administration of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. - Bernama