Wan Saiful sends letter to MACC to examine legal issues over charges against him

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (pix) has sent a letter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over legal issues on the two corruption charges made against him.

His lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, informed Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob that the letter was sent via email on May 2.

“We want the prosecution to examine the issues raised in the letter,” he said during the case management today.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Amirah Muhammad Ali told the court that the prosecution received the letter on May 3 and was considering the issues raised.

“The letter will be referred to the director of prosecution and we will give feedback on the matter within 14 days from the date the letter is received,“ she said.

Siti Amirah also told the court that the prosecution had yet to get some documents on the case from the bank to be handed to the defence team and requested a date for another case management.

Rozina then set May 22 for the case management.

Meanwhile, Amer Hamzah, when met by reporters, said the charges made against his client did not comply with Sections 152, 153 and 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Wan Saiful, 47, was charged with soliciting a bribe from one Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement for him to help a company, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, secure the “Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Expressway Interchange” project, worth RM232 million, from the Malaysian government.

Wan Saiful was also charged with receiving RM6,962,694.54, which was transferred from a Maybank Islamic Bhd account owned by Nepturis Sdn Bhd into a CIMB Bank Bhd account owned by his company, WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd, as a reward for helping the company obtained a letter of acceptance for the project.

He is alleged to have committed both offences at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana here, in April 2022 and at CIMB Bank Bhd Bukit Tunku branch, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here between July 8, 2022, and Sept 30, 2022. -Bernama