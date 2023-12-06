Wan Suraya appointed new Auditor-General

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) chief executive officer Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi has been appointed as the Auditor-General effective tomorrow, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today.

Mohd Zuki said the appointment was made in accordance with Article 105 (1) of the Federal Constitution and had received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after consultation with the Conference of Rulers.

“Her appointment was based on her leadership qualities and vast experience in her 29 years of public service,“ Mohd Zuki said in a statement.

Wan Suraya had also served as secretary-general of the National Unity Ministry and Entrepreneur Development Ministry, and in several other capacities at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, including as deputy secretary-general (strategy and monitoring).

Wan Suraya is replacing Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid, whose contract as Auditor-General ended last February. - Bernama