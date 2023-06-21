Wan Suraya: National Audit Dept to strengthen its role

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Audit Department will strengthen its role in conducting audits on the annual financial statements and performance reports of public agencies, said newly appointed Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi (pix).

Wan Suraya said the department would also ensure that the public sector audit system remained sustainable and efficient.

“The National Audit Department will always be sensitive and attentive in carrying out its auditing powers to examine and investigate the management of public money with a focus on the interests of the people and the accountability of government ministries and departments for taxpayers’ money spent.

“For that purpose, the National Audit Department will continue to establish cooperation with all parties including public agencies and other related bodies for the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country,“ she said in a statement today.

Wan Suraya, who has 29 years of experience in the public service, said she was committed to driving the National Audit Department to become an excellent audit institution.

Wan Suraya said she was also committed to working with the staff of the National Audit Department in an effort to transform and restructure the auditing system and strengthen the country’s financial management.

“The public’s trust in the public sector is largely based on the perception of efficiency, reliability and honesty displayed, therefore the public sector needs to operate with competence, trust, honesty and integrity.

“Government institutions must also be fully responsible for the money spent and every expenditure must have a positive impact on the lives of Malaysians,“ she added. -Bernama