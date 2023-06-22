Wang Kelian case: Four Thais extradited to M’sia, to be charged tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Four Thai individuals wanted in connection with the discovery of human trafficking camps and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis in 2015 have been extradited to Malaysia to face court charges tomorrow, said Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Home Minister said the four were handed over to Malaysia today based on an order issued by the Thai Court of Appeal on March 30 this year.

Saifuddin Nasution, in a statement today, said they would be charged in the Kangar Sessions Court.

In May 2015, Malaysia was shocked by the discovery of camps and graves involving illegal immigrants in Wang Kelian on the Malaysia-Thailand border, and the incident drew various reactions from the local and international communities.

Malaysia applied for the extradition of 10 Thai individuals on Jan 6, 2017, and since then both countries have been making efforts to trace and extradite the suspects.

Saifuddin Nasution said the successful extradition of the four was the result of cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand.

“The Malaysian government in general and the Home Ministry in particular would like to record their highest appreciation to the Thai government and all parties involved in ensuring the smooth extradition process for the Wang Kelian case.

“The Malaysian government hopes this cooperation will continue in efforts to track down the other individuals involved so that they can be brought to face justice,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry remains committed in maintaining security at the country’s borders and took a serious view of cross-border crimes, especially human trafficking.

“We continue to emphasise integrated operations by enforcement agencies to protect the country’s security and sovereignty,” he added.-Bernama