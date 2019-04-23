Wang Kelian RCI: Four witnesses to testify on fourth day

PUTRAJAYA: The public hearing of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the discovery of temporary settlements and mass graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis, which entered into its fourth day today, will hear testimonies from four witnesses.

The proceedings today began with the eleventh witness ASP Junaidi Md Saad, who is now the head of Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department at the district police headquarters (IPD) of Penang and Kedah, called to testify.

It was held at the Dewan Gemilang in the Home Ministry here since last Wednesday, where a total of 10 witnesses had testified before the seven-member RCI panel led by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria as chairman.

With the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 29, the RCI will, among others, reexamine all documents and evidence related to the case of the discovery of temporary camps and mass graves in Wang Kelian.

In 2015, the country was shocked by the discovery of 147 tombs and 28 human trafficking camps left at the top of Bukit Burma Hill in Wang Kelian, located at the Malaysia-Thailand border. — Bernama