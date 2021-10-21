‘Wanita Bangkit’ programme aims to assist over 2,000 women

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will launch the Wanita Bangkit programme tomorrow, which focuses on income generation, job opportunities and economic empowerment for women.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said that initially, over 2,000 women will benefit from the programme and its various platforms, ensuring they will have a better future through economic empowerment.

“The programme also functions as a one-stop centre where selected women are trained, guided and given career opportunities,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Rina said the ministry has also prepared comprehensive self-empowerment plans so that women who require support can generate income through jobs or businesses arranged through partnerships with selected companies.

She said a special committee, chaired by her and comprising representatives of companies, women non-governmental organisations and agencies of other ministries, will be established to monitor the programme.

The ministry is also prepared to listen to constructive suggestions on how to improve the programme to make it a catalyst to achieve the Malaysian Family aspiration. — Bernama