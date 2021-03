KUALA LUMPUR, March 6: Wanita MCA at its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today passed 21 resolutions covering issues of politics, party affairs, economics, education, humanities and social as well as women and children matters.

The resolutions were passed by the 686 delegates who attended the AGM, held in a hybrid manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after being debated by 14 delegates from 13 states except Sarawak and youth representatives.

A total of 32 delegates attended the AGM physically at the MCA headquarters while the rest participated virtually.

One of the adopted resolutions expressed support for the government’s efforts in providing free vaccinations against Covid-19 and urged the government and opposition leaders to put aside their differences and together lead the nation to curb the pandemic and rebuild the economy.

On economics, Wanita MCA called on the government to formulate a feasible and effective economic solution plan, which includes a relaxation on lending rules, attracting foreign investment, assisting in economic recovery, and revitalising all walks of life and creating more employment opportunities.

The delegates also want the government to provide better financial assistance to small and medium enterprises (SME’s), including strengthening loan facilities and incentives and reviewing tax policies for cash flow issues.

On humanities and society, they urged the government to take stern action against those who expressed racial and religious extremist remarks and provoke racial sentiments as well as to ban activities like online gambling.

Since there has been an increase in the number of reported domestic violence cases during the Movement Control Order (MCO), the delegates also urged the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to seriously deal with the issue and provide effective solutions for the victims.- Bernama