Wanita Umno calls on members, Umno leadership to focus on by-elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanita Umno has asked its members and UMNO leadership to focus on the by-elections to be held soon.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said her team will continue to be with the party’s leadership in devising the best strategy to strengthen the party and garner people’s support back to Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“BN’s prestige in the six state elections held recently was the responsibility of the entire leadership. This is not the time to blame any party,“ she said in a statement today.

She said all party members need to accept the results of state elections with an open heart. They need to empower the Unity Government for the sake of the country’s stability and people’s prosperity.

“This unity agenda is very big for all of us to join together in building the country,“ she added. - Bernama