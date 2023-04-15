Wanita Umno has no problem to work with Wanita PH in state elections

GEORGE TOWN: Wanita Umno is always prepared to work with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) women’s wing to face the coming state elections.

Wanita Umno vice-chief Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said the movement is prepared to go to the grassroots with the PH Wanita machinery to win votes and provide information about the Unity Government in the six affected states.

“Wanita Umno members will work together under the current unity government. It may be a bit awkward initially, but we will be able over time.

“The PKR Wanita leader has also contacted me and we have had several meetings. We will go to the grassroots together...there is no problem for us to work together in the state elections in Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu,” she told reporters after the “Seindah Syawal” programme in the Bukit Gelugor parliamentary constituency here today.

At the event, Norliza, who is also Bukit Gelugor WANITA Umno division leader, presented Raya donations of RM200 each to more than 60 orphans and asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) in the Bukit Gelugor parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Norliza hoped that female candidates will be given more opportunities to be candidates in the state elections. - Bernama