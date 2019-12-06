Wanita Umno wants its leader to be elevated to deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanita Umno yesterday proposed for the status of its leadership to be elevated to that of a deputy president, instead of the current vice-president status.

Its chief Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad in delivering her policy speech at the Wanita Umno delegates’ conference here yesterday said a political shift was needed and it was time for Wanita leadership to be recognised and elevated to a higher position in the party.

“I ask for the support and mandate of all the delegates in this assembly, for Wanita Umno be given the opportunity to be appointed as party deputy president,” she said.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Noraini said the issue required amendments in the party’s constitution and a motion would be proposed later.

“It will give the Wanita leadership the power to act as deputy president if the senior leader cannot continue discharging the task ... I hope that this special proposal will be approved,” she said.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in his policy speech at the Youth delegates’ conference acknowledged that the previous government had many weaknesses and shortcomings resulting in ‘imperfect’ Malaysia despite 61 years of independence and many successes.

“Indeed, after 61 years Malaysia is not a perfect country! There are many weaknesses, leakage and shortcomings here and there,” he said.

In the meantime, Puteri chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan in her speech at the Puteri delegates’ conference has raised concerns about the presence of young voters who would decide the outcome of the 15th General Election (GE15).

“It is expected that by 2023, our overall voters will be around 23 million people compared with 14.9 million in the GE14. This is a 50% increase,” she said.

The 2019 Umno General Assembly will convene for two days beginning tomorrow. — Bernama