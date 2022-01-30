Wanted Abu Sayyaf bomb maker confirmed still alive -ESSCom

LAHAD DATU: Abu Sayyaf sub-leader and bomb maker, Mudzrimar alias Mundi Sawadjaan, a suspect wanted by the Sabah Eastern Zone Security Command (ESSCom) and reportedly shot dead last May in the Philippines, has been confirmed to be still alive.

ESSCom commander, DCP Hamzah Ahmad said this was confirmed through the sharing of information by the Philippine security forces involving the Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) and Western Mindanao Command (J2 Westminicom).

“Mudzrimar or Mundi Sawadjaan has been confirmed to be still alive following a series of clashes and encounters between the Philippine security forces and the suspect since July 2021,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Hamzah said after that, Mudzrimar who was removed from the list of individuals wanted by ESSCom last year was now listed again following a kidnapping for ransom case in the Sabah ESSZone.

Mudzrimar who is a nephew of Abu Sayyaf senior leader, Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan has the expertise in making bombs. He planned bombings in Jolo, the Philippines in 2020 including at The Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral.

Recently, questions arose following an ESSCom statement relisting Mudzrimar among 20 Philippine suspects whereas he had been reportedly shot dead.

-Bernama