Wanted drug trafficker shot dead by police

LAHAD DATU: A foreign man wanted for drug trafficking was shot dead by police after he attacked policemen while trying to evade arrest at the Ladang Rimmer oil palm plantation in Jalan Silabukan, near here, yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the suspect, identified as Tas or Tans, 30, died on the spot in the incident which happened between 9pm and 9.30pm.

“A police team conducting the Op Cantas came across the suspect who was riding his motorcycle in a suspicious manner. When policemen tried to stop him, he swung his parang at them several times,” he told a press conference, here today.

Nasri said policemen then fired several shots, which hit the suspect in the chest.

Police seized a 56 cm-long parang and six packets of syabu weighing 13.6 grams from the scene.

He said the suspect’s 17-year-old wife had been arrested at 8.45pm on the same day. - Bernama