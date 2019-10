JOHOR BARU: A lorry driver, on the run for an alleged road bully case during a crash at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link in Tanjung Kupang two days ago, was finally caught by the police early today.

Iskandar Putri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the suspect, a 29-year-old Malaysian, was arrested by the police at Jalan Nusa Bestari 1/5 Taman Nusa Bestari, Iskandar Putri, at 12.01am.

The man is now in remand for four days until Oct 21, he said in a statement here today.

In the incident last Thursday, the suspect, who was at the wheel of a lorry, was involved in a road crash with a BMW 530i which was heading towards Singapore, following which an argument broke out between the lorry driver and the 39-year old BMW driver.

During the argument, the lorry driver was alleged to have smashed the left window screen of the BMW car with an object and also threatened to hit the car driver before leaving the scene with the victim’s Samsung Note 10 handphone. — Bernama