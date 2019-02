BUKIT MERTAJAM: The man who has 16 previous criminal records and wanted for turning his rented house into a drug laboratory and distribution centre here, was arrested in Perak yesterday.

Seberang Prai Centre district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the house which was raided by the police last December, was raided again last Sunday, leading to the discovery of two pistols, a hand grenade and 349 live bullets.

“The 42-year-old man was nabbed in front of a car accessory shop at Jalan Abdul Raof, Parit Buntar at around 5pm yesterday.

“Two mobile phones were also seized from the man and the police are investigating the drug syndicate network of which he is the mastermind,“ he said.

The move to track down the man began after police raided his rented house on Dec 2 and found 20,470 ecstasy pills worth about RM716,450 and over 15kg of caffeine powder valued at RM2,850, as well as drug-processing paraphernalia.

Nik Ros Azhan said the man had been remanded for seven days to facilitate further investigations. — Bernama