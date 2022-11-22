Warisan backs PH-BN collaboration (Updated)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) today expressed its support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) to work together to form a new federal government following the conclusion of the 15th General Election (GE15).

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said PH and BN should be given the first choice to form the new federal government.

“Warisan gives its support to Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional because both have the number of seats to form a (federal) government and the majority of the people have voted for Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

“This support is also on the premise that the new federal government will resolve in full the 21 claims under the Malaysia Agreement of 1963,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shafie said Warisan hoped that PH together with BN would be able to secure partners that would enable the formation of the next federal government which can bring political stability and unity to the country.

In GE15, Warisan won three out of the 52 parliamentary seats it contested, through Mohd Shafie (Semporna), Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud) and Datuk Mohamad Yusof Apdal (Lahad Datu).

GE15 has resulted in a hung parliament, with PH winning 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), independents (two), and Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one each. - Bernama