Warisan defectors ‘sacked’ themselves, membership cancelled: Sec-Gen

KOTA KINABALU: All Parti Warisan Sabah elected representatives who left the party in favour of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman are deemed to have ‘sacked’ themselves from the party, and as such, no further action will be taken.

Warisan Secretary-General Loretto Padua said in accordance with the party’s constitution, those assemblymen had their membership automatically cancelled when they joined other political organisations.

“In this case, they were deemed to have joined Musa and his plot to overthrow the Warisan-led state government.

“They were all seen at Musa’s house and none of them have denied their involvement,” he said in a statement here today.

Padua said according to Article 3.3 of Warisan’s Constitution, membership ceases with immediate effect when one “joins or becomes a member of any other political party in the country”.

“Parti Warisan has no intention whatsoever of taking back these rebels. They have burned the bridge with the party and we wish them the best in their future endeavour,” he said.

On Wednesday (July 29), Musa, who leads Sabah Umno, said he had obtained a simple majority to overthrow the Warisan-led state government and form a new state government. — Bernama