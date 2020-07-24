Warisan denies hiding its assemblymen

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) today denied the allegation that the party attempted to hide its state assemblymen to prevent them from defecting.

The Sabah Chief Minister said all the assemblymen were free to go anywhere they want because Malaysia is a democratic country.

“Why do I need to hide the Warisan assemblymen? They are free to move and they have families to take care of.

“Why do I have to hide them? Where are they? I just came back from Kuala Lumpur yesterday and I have been attending the Parliament sittings,” he told reporters after the presentation ceremony of the Sabah Attorney-General instrument of appointment here, today.

Yesterday, Sabah STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan in a portal claimed that Warisan has been hiding its assemblymen out of fear that they might jump ship.

The rumours that the Warisan-led Sabah state government will collapse following the departure of several assemblymen from the party have been making the rounds since the past few days.

Commenting on reports that Warisan assemblymen were approached by several persons believed to be ‘luring’ them to switch allegiance, Mohd Shafie said the elected representatives have lodged a police report.

“Therefore, we urge the police or the authorities to investigate this matter because it is harassment,” he said. — Bernama