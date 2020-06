KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has denied rumours it is leaving its ally Pakatan Harapan (PH) as viraled in a statement on social media since Friday.

Its secretary general, Datuk Loretto Padua said the statement was issued by certain irresponsible quarters which were keen to see the co-operation in PH Plus being broken up.

For the record, Loretta said Warisan had never been in the PH coalition since before the 14th General Elections.

‘’Nevertheless, the stand of Warisan is consistent to co-operate with PH until now it is called PH Plus,’’ he said in a statement here, last night.

As such, Warisan urged its supporters not to be duped by the fake news, he said. - Bernama