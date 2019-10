KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has obtained permission from the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to set up 1,111 branches in the state, said its secretary-general Loretto Padua in a statement here today.

As such, he called for cooperation from the party divisions to inform the applicants concerned to hold a meeting of the respective pro-tem branch committees.

He said the meeting should be as soon as possible as the minutes of meeting of the respective pro-tem branch committees had to be sent to the ROS headquarters in Putrajaya within 90 days.

Loretto said the 1,111 branches approved by ROS were among 3,700 applied by Warisan.

Registration of the Warisan branches is an ongoing process, and the party will monitor the branches to ensure they are active in serving the party and the constituents in their respective areas, he added. — Bernama