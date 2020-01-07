Warisan machinery told to be courteous, do not break laws

KIMANIS: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) deputy president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong today reminded the party’s election machinery for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election to always be courteous in their campaign and not violate rules and regulations.

He said they play an important role in capturing the heart of the constituents, especially the fence-sitters, to ensure victory for the party’s candidate in the by-election.

He said they should explain to the constituents the aspiration of the Warisan candidate if given the chance to be their elected representative.

“It cannot be denied that they are many fence-sitters, hence the need for Warisan machinery to always be courteous, and let them know why they have to vote for Warisan,” he told reporters after launching a “Komuniti Ku Sayang” programme in Pekan Bongawan near here yesterday.

Jaujan said the campaign by the party’s election machinery was going smoothly and they were assisted by Warisan allies in Sabah, comprising components parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

The Kimanis by-election will witness a straight fight between Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, and Kimanis Umno divisional chief Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, of Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling on Jan 18 and early voting is on Jan 14. — Bernama